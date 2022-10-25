Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·CITY ELECTIONS 2022

Sean Devine will fill Knoxdale-Merivale's seat at the council table, CBC projects

Keith Egli decided not to run for re-election, one of the many incumbent councillors who left an open space. Sean Devine has won the seat after competing with six other candidates, CBC projects.

Ward 9 was busy this election with 7 candidates on the ballot

A man smiles at the camera.
Sean Devine has been elected as the councillor for Knoxdale-Merivale ward in Ottawa, CBC projects. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Sean Devine earned the most votes for councillor of Knoxdale-Merivale on Monday night, CBC projects.

After serving three terms on council — the last as chair of the board of health — Keith Egli decided it was time to move on.

Seven people ran to replace him: communications strategist Joseph Ben-Ami; real estate agent James Dean, who finished second in 2018; playwright and community activist Sean Devine; graphics worker Myles Egli (yes, he's Keith's brother); Peter Anthony Weber; bike mechanic Peter Westaway; and business advocate Michael Wood.

Devine's priorities included better roads, sewers and transit, and strengthening the electrical grid.

Three people smile at the camera.
Sean Devine, centre, poses with his campaign managers after winning a seat on city council on Monday night. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Dean did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but his website listed priorities included fixing roads, tackling debt, keeping taxes low, and getting LRT back on track.

Myles Egli's priorities included pausing Stage 3 of the LRT expansion until he sees how Stage 2 goes, affordable housing, and a formal emergency preparedness plan.

Ward at a glance

A map shows the boundaries of Ward 9 Knoxdale-Merivale.
A map of Ward 9 Knoxdale-Merivale. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 42,940

Projected population 2026: 43,303

