Sean Devine will fill Knoxdale-Merivale's seat at the council table, CBC projects

Sean Devine earned the most votes for councillor of Knoxdale-Merivale on Monday night, CBC projects.

After serving three terms on council — the last as chair of the board of health — Keith Egli decided it was time to move on.

Seven people ran to replace him: communications strategist Joseph Ben-Ami; real estate agent James Dean, who finished second in 2018; playwright and community activist Sean Devine; graphics worker Myles Egli (yes, he's Keith's brother); Peter Anthony Weber; bike mechanic Peter Westaway; and business advocate Michael Wood.

Devine's priorities included better roads, sewers and transit, and strengthening the electrical grid.

Sean Devine, centre, poses with his campaign managers after winning a seat on city council on Monday night. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Dean did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but his website listed priorities included fixing roads, tackling debt, keeping taxes low, and getting LRT back on track.

Myles Egli's priorities included pausing Stage 3 of the LRT expansion until he sees how Stage 2 goes, affordable housing, and a formal emergency preparedness plan.

Ward at a glance

A map of Ward 9 Knoxdale-Merivale. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 42,940

Projected population 2026: 43,303