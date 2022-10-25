Laine Johnson emerges at top of College ward class, CBC projects

Voters in one of Ottawa's most populated wards have selected Laine Johnson as their new city councillor, CBC projects.

Despite indications that he intended to run, long-time and beleaguered College ward incumbent Rick Chiarelli didn't end up running for re-election, to the surprise and relief of some of the ward's constituents.

Five people ended up on the ballot for the open seat that includes Bells Corners: Wendy Davidson, who has worked in sales; Vilteau Delvas; non-profit executive Laine Johnson; union director Granda Kopytko; and funeral home owner Pat McGarry.

Johnson, whose priorities included safer streets and more housing options, said going into the campaign, she knew her ward's residents were "really excited for change."

"The people of College ward have a burning list of issues that are very important to them," she said, following her win on Monday night.

"It's just a matter of me showing up to work every day to ... properly articulate that on behalf of my neighbours. I couldn't be more excited for that relationship."

Johnson, centre, hugs a supporter after learning she won a seat on city council Monday night. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

McGarry's priorities included funding Baseline Road rapid transit, better connections to light rail, and more housing options.

Davidson did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but her website listed priorities including uniting the ward, making it safer, more green space and recreation, and affordable and accessible transit.

Ward at a glance

A map of Ward 8 College and its boundaries. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 53,520

Projected population 2026: 53,966

Ottawa Morning 15:42 Live from College Ward - Part One Five prospective candidates for College Ward took two questions from voters. One on integrity and rebuilding trust with residents, following Rick Chiarelli's turbulent term - and his decision NOT to run again. And another on boosting businesses in the area which are struggling mightily since the onset of the pandemic.