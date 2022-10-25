Your Bay ward winner is Theresa Kavanagh, CBC projects

Theresa Kavanagh will be back as the city councillor for Bay ward, CBC projects.

The incumbent took home more than half the votes in the 2018 election, even though it was her first time running for council after serving as a school board trustee.

In 2022, Kavanagh faced two new competitors, engineer Othman Alhusain and Robert Hill, who works in wholesale.

Kavanagh's priorities included proper connections between Stage 2 LRT stations and the surrounding areas, and affordable housing.

Alhusain's priorities included LRT to Kanata, affordable housing for all income levels, and more outdoor and recreational facilities.

Hill's priorities included improving roads, more affordable housing, and an affordable and reliable transit system.

Ward at a glance

A map shows the boundaries that makes up Ward 7. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 51,906

Projected population 2026: 53,206