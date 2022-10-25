Kitchissippi incumbent Jeff Leiper wins against 2 challengers, CBC projects

CBC projects Kitchissippi incumbent Jeff Leiper will beat two challengers to represent Ward 15 residents.

Leiper enters his third term. Before his time on council, he had a career in the communications technology industry.

His priorities in the campaign included more recreation facilities, sensitive development, and active transportation.

The other candidates were Daniel Stringer and lawyer Oonagh Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald's priorities were sustainable densification and raising sustainability standards, giving residents a chance to participate in climate action, and more facilities and dog parks.

Stringer's priorities were paving roads with all users in mind, densification and a safe, reliable transit system.

Ward at a glance

A map showing the boundaries for Ward 15 Kitchissippi. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 46,624

Projected population 2026: 50,748