Ottawa·CITY ELECTIONS 2022

Kitchissippi incumbent Jeff Leiper wins against 2 challengers, CBC projects

Jeff Leiper faced off against Daniel Stringer and Oonagh Elizabeth Fitzgerald to represent Ward 15 residents, and CBC project would come out on top.

Coun. Jeff Leiper at a city hall meeting room in the fall of 2019. (CBC)

CBC projects Kitchissippi incumbent Jeff Leiper will beat two challengers to represent Ward 15 residents.

Leiper enters his third term. Before his time on council, he had a career in the communications technology industry.

His priorities in the campaign included more recreation facilities, sensitive development, and active transportation.

The other candidates were Daniel Stringer and lawyer Oonagh Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald's priorities were sustainable densification and raising sustainability standards, giving residents a chance to participate in climate action, and more facilities and dog parks.

Stringer's priorities were paving roads with all users in mind, densification and a safe, reliable transit system.

Ward at a glance

A map shows the boundaries for Ward 15 Kitchissippi.
A map showing the boundaries for Ward 15 Kitchissippi. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 46,624

Projected population 2026: 50,748

