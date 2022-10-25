Somerset ward to be represented by Ariel Troster, CBC projects

Three candidates ran in Ward 14 Somerset to replace mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney: transit advocate and historian Stuart MacKay, Brandon Russell, and Ariel Troster, who works at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and is an LGBTQ advocate.

Voters in the urban ward chose Ariel Troster, CBC projects.

MacKay's priorities included better sidewalks, improving OC Transpo's Route 11 and stops along its way, and turning the former Somerset House into a community hub.

Russell's priorities included improving parks, affordable housing and ending queer and youth homelessness 100 days into the next term.

Troster's priorities included separated bike lanes on Kent Street and Gladstone Avenue, adding a full-depth outdoor pool to the ward and more investment in health and social services.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries of Ward 14 Somerset. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 48,587

Projected population 2026: 51,438