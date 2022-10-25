Rawlson King wins in Rideau-Rockcliffe, CBC projects

Incumbent Rawlson King has been re-elected in Rideau-Rockcliffe, CBC projects.

King first represented Ward 13 after winning a byelection in 2019, becoming Ottawa's first Black city councillor

The former community association president faced three other challengers in his first citywide race this year and he won the right to continue to represent the ward.

King told CBC his priorities include rebuilding Beechwood and McArthur avenues and better transit and cycling infrastructure.

Clayton Fitzsimmons, who's had a career in real estate, Peter Jan Karwacki, and arts volunteer and LGBTQ activist Peter Zanette rounded out the 2022 city council ballot.

Fitzsimmons didn't answer CBC Ottawa's candidate survey, which asked about priorities if elected.

Karwacki told CBC his priorities include effective transit, expanding cycling infrastructure, and affordable housing.

Zanette told CBC his priorities include better infrastructure to deal with climate change and better social services.

Ward at a glance

A map shows the boundaries of Ward 13 Rideau-Rockcliffe. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 39,994

Projected population 2026: 41,807