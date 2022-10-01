Stéphanie Plante beats out crowded field in Rideau-Vanier

Stéphanie Plante has taken the seat as city councillor of Rideau-Vanier.

With Mathieu Fleury deciding not to run again, the field of potential replacements was the largest of any ward race in the city.

Ten people entered their names to replace Fleury as a representative of the urban ward, and Plante came out on top Monday night.

The candidates were:

Community organizer and university lecturer Patrick Auguste.

Teacher and singer-songwriter Hicham Boutaleb.

Small business owner Tyler Cybulski.

Entrepreneur and health-care worker Burthomley Douzable.

Artist and housing consultant Julie Fiala.

Jwane Izzetpanah.

Former political advisor Kim Leclerc.

Small business owner and community outreach co-ordinator Alex Osorio.

University instructor and public servant Stéphanie Plante.

Laura Shantz.

It was a close race between Plante and Shantz, who were head to head throughout the evening as results trickled in for the ward.

Plante's priorities included opposing more homeless shelters, promoting and protecting the ByWard Market, more affordable housing, and making neighbourhoods safer.

Shantz's priorities included improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, more public toilets, revitalizing the Bernard-Grandmaître Arena site, and addressing the concentration of social services and lack of real solutions to homelessness.

Fiala's priorities included expanding Cummings Bridge to accommodate a foot bridge and cycling lane, safe streets, and a home for all.

Ward at a glance

The map for Ward 12 Rideau-Vanier. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 50,330

Projected population 2026: 52,228