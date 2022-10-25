Tim Tierney back for round 4 in Beacon Hill-Cyrville, CBC projects
About a week before the nominations closed for this fall's municipal election, it looked as if three-term incumbent Tim Tierney might be acclaimed. But two competitors joined the race in the last stretch of the nomination period.
But two candidates signed up at the last minute: community advocate Miranda Gray — who told CBC she did not believe anyone should be acclaimed — and University of Ottawa student Nicolas Castro.
Tierney ended up winning his seat back, CBC projects. His priorities included redoing Blair and Montreal roads and improving transit connections.
Castro did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, and didn't have a working website.
Gray's priorities included complete streets for Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard.
Ward at a glance
Projected population 2022: 37,116
Projected population 2026: 38,324