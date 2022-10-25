Tim Tierney back for round 4 in Beacon Hill-Cyrville, CBC projects

About a week before the nominations closed for this fall's municipal election, it looked as if three-term incumbent Tim Tierney might be acclaimed.

But two candidates signed up at the last minute: community advocate Miranda Gray — who told CBC she did not believe anyone should be acclaimed — and University of Ottawa student Nicolas Castro.

Tierney ended up winning his seat back, CBC projects. His priorities included redoing Blair and Montreal roads and improving transit connections.

Castro did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, and didn't have a working website.

Gray's priorities included complete streets for Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard.

Ward at a glance

The map for Ward 11 Beacon Hill-Cyrville. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 37,116

Projected population 2026: 38,324