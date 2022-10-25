Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·CITY ELECTIONS 2022

Tim Tierney back for round 4 in Beacon Hill-Cyrville, CBC projects

About a week before the nominations closed for this fall's municipal election, it looked as if three-term incumbent Tim Tierney might be acclaimed. But two competitors joined the race in the last stretch of the nomination period.

2 candidates signed up late to take on the 3-term incumbent

Tim Tierney ran for a fourth term on Ottawa city council this year, and has won back his seat, CBC projects. (Kate Porter/CBC)

But two candidates signed up at the last minute: community advocate Miranda Gray — who told CBC she did not believe anyone should be acclaimed — and University of Ottawa student Nicolas Castro.

Tierney ended up winning his seat back, CBC projects. His priorities included redoing Blair and Montreal roads and improving transit connections.

Castro did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, and didn't have a working website.

Gray's priorities included complete streets for Montreal Road and St. Laurent Boulevard.

Ward at a glance

A map shows the boundaries of Ward 11 Beacon Hill-Cyrville.
The map for Ward 11 Beacon Hill-Cyrville. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 37,116

Projected population 2026: 38,324

