Glen Gower to once again lead Stittsville, CBC projects

After beating out an entrenched incumbent in the 2018 election, Glen Gower faced three competitors this year in the western ward of Stittsville.

Mathew Duchesne, who has urban planning experience; community event organizer Tanya Hein; and former federal NDP candidate Kevin Hua all hoped to unseat Gower, who worked in marketing and with community associations before his time on city council.

In the end Gower pulled it out, CBC projects.

Duchesne's priorities included widening arterial and collector roads, bringing LRT to Stittsville, city beautification and reinvigorating Stittsville Main Street.

Gower's priorities included extending Robert Grant Avenue further, getting Stittsville Main Street's revitalization right, and tackling the housing crisis.

Hein did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but her website listed priorities including amplifying Stittsville's needs to council, responding quickly to ward and resident issues, and encouraging gentle intensification, complete streets and mixed uses.

Hua's priorities included improving transit infrastructure, improving amenities and service delivery, and building a green, sustainable community.

Ward at a glance

A map of the boundaries that make up Ward 6. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 41,058

Projected population 2026: 50,391