Steve Desroches returns to lead revamped Riverside South-Findlay Creek, CBC projects

CBC projects Steve Desroches will once again represent Riverside South-Findlay Creek (redrawn and renamed) after Carol Anne Meehan decided not to run again after a single term.

Three other candidates ran to take the council seat: public servant Zainab Alsalihiy; businessman Salah Elsaadi, former chair of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Area; and Em McLellan.

Desroches, a federal public servant, represented Gloucester-South Nepean from 2006 to 2014, when he stepped down after saying he would serve only two terms.

Alsalihiy did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but her website included priorities such as improving ambulance response and police presence, four-lane roads, LRT and improved transit, and accelerating/enhancing recreational facilities.

Desroches also did not respond to CBC's survey, but on his website his priorities included an economic development plan for southeast Ottawa, enhancing recreational features at Fred Barrett Arena and Leitrim sports fields, and regular and effective communication with residents.

Elsaadi's priorities included roads, a new recreational centre and public transportation.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries of Ward 22 Riverside South- Findlay Creek. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 36,066

Projected population 2026: 44,143