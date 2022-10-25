Riley Brockington re-elected in River ward, CBC projects

Riley Brockington has secured a third term to represent River ward, CBC projects.

The incumbent councillor — a former Statistics Canada employee — was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 with nearly 55 per cent of the votes cast.

This time around he was challenged by House of Commons legislative assistant Ethan Sabourin and Alex Dugal, the CEO of a medical mask manufacturing company.

Brockington's priorities included expanding and renovating Alexander Community Centre, sidewalk repairs and renewal, and reliable OC Transpo and Para Transpo service.

Dugal's priorities included the transportation system and making sure residents are aware of and involved in developments in their neighbourhoods.

Sabourin's priorities included advancing and implementing the Baseline Road rapid transit corridor from Bayshore to Heron, the Confederation Heights complete community redevelopment, and building the ward's first brick and mortar library.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ward 16 River. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 49,427

Projected population 2026: 50,068