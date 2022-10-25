David Brown wins wide open Rideau-Jock race, CBC projects

CBC projects David Brown will represent renamed Rideau-Jock after its three-term councillor decided not to run again.

Five challengers faced off for outgoing councillor Scott Moffatt's seat: Brown, a political assistant; Algonquin College teacher Leigh-Andrea Brunet; Michael J. Nowak; small business owner Patty Searl; and small business operator Kevin Setia.

Moffatt had first been elected to represent the ward in 2006.

Brown's priorities included repairing rural roads, upgrading infrastructure in growing villages, and refocusing council's attention on addressing the basic needs of rural residents.

Brunet's priorities included road repair, responsible development and infrastructure to keep up with it, and finding an alternative to heavy truck traffic through a school zone and residential area in Manotick.

Setia's priorities included traffic lights, crosswalks, sidewalks and bike paths for Richmond, Manotick and North Gower, repairing roads, and active community policing.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ward 21 Rideau-Jock. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 30,864

Projected population 2026: 33,293