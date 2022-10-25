Osgoode goes to George Darouze

George Darouze will represent Osgoode after a race that saw the incumbent facing off against the former councillor who backed him two terms ago.

Doug Thompson decided not to run again in Osgoode in 2010 — after a decade of representing the sprawling rural ward — and backed newcomer George Darouze.

Heading into this race, Darouze was a two-term incumbent, and Thompson put his name on the ballot to run against him.

They were joined on the ballot by Bruce Anthony Faulkner, substitute teacher Bob Masaro and Dan O'Brien, president of the Township of Osgoode Non-Profit Housing Corporation.

Darouze did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but his website listed priorities including rural road repaving, hire more paramedics, continue charging people to use transit, and holding LRT builders to account until they deliver a working and reliable system.

O'Brien's priorities included road rehabilitation, affordable housing and community policing.

Thompson's priorities included getting rid of the stormwater levy, and getting back ambulance stations and the in-person community police officer in Greely.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries of Ward 20 Osgoode. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 52,580

Projected population 2026: 53,215