Catherine Kitts re-elected in redrawn Orléans South-Navan, CBC projects

Catherine Kitts has won again in Orleans, CBC projects.

It was the second time the former communications officer faced off against public servant Yvette Ashiri, who came in second during a byelection in 2020. Shamsa Sheikh Ahmed also ran this time around.

Ashiri did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but her website listed priorities including establishing a ward council to meet monthly to discuss issues, creating a more socially equitable and accessible ward, and supporting the local economy.

Kitts' priorities included improving transportation infrastructure, resolving a dispute with the NCC about a Brian Coburn extension and Cumberland Transitway, keeping taxes low, and tackling speeding.

No contact information or website was available for Ahmed.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ward 19 Orléans South- Navan. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 47,534

Projected population 2026: 54,052