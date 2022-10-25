Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Catherine Kitts re-elected in redrawn Orléans South-Navan, CBC projects

Catherine Kitts has won again in Orléans South-Navan, CBC projects.

Yvette Ashiri once again comes in second place

Catherine Kitts has secured a second term in Ward 19. (Submitted by Catherine Kitts)

It was the second time the former communications officer faced off against public servant Yvette Ashiri, who came in second during a byelection in 2020. Shamsa Sheikh Ahmed also ran this time around.

Ashiri did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but her website listed priorities including establishing a ward council to meet monthly to discuss issues, creating a more socially equitable and accessible ward, and supporting the local economy.

Kitts' priorities included improving transportation infrastructure, resolving a dispute with the NCC about a Brian Coburn extension and Cumberland Transitway, keeping taxes low, and tackling speeding.

No contact information or website was available for Ahmed.

Ward at a glance

A map showing the boundaries for Ward 19 Orléans South- Navan.
This map shows the boundaries for Ward 19 Orléans South- Navan. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 47,534

Projected population 2026: 54,052

