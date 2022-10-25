Allan Hubley to represent Kanata South once again, CBC projects

CBC projects Allan Hubley has secured a third term in Kanata South.

The incumbent councillor first elected in 2010 was challenged by four candidates this time: former policy advisor and volunteer Erin Coffin; realtor and businessman Mike Dawson; public servant and volunteer Rouba Fattal; and teacher Bina Shah.

Coffin's priorities included recreational infrastructure and transit, traffic-calming measures and supporting small businesses.

Dawson's priorities included bringing core services and existing infrastructure up to standard, including police and ambulance staffing, reliable transit, and better-maintained green spaces, parks and paths.

Fattal's priorities included sidewalk and road repairs, improved support for the traffic control unit, improving parks and recreation, and more programs for youth.

Hubley's priorities included improving the pathway network, more parks, and road renewal.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ward 23 Kanata South. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 53,547

Projected population 2026: 54,107