Cathy Curry wins in Kanata North, CBC projects

After Jenna Sudds' successful 2021 run to become a Liberal MP for a west-end riding, council decided to appoint someone to fill her seat for Kanata North instead of holding a byelection.

Council selected former school trustee Cathy Curry, who went on to run for a seat on council this month for the first time, after representing the ward for the past 10 months.

Federal public servant Viorel Copil and retail salesperson Christine Moulaison — one of 20 candidates to apply for the appointment last year for the vacated Kanata North seat — took her on.

Curry ended up on top, CBC projects.

Copil did not respond to CBC's survey of council candidates, but his website listed priorities including improving transit affordability, safety and reliability, safer neighbourhoods, tightening fiscal responsibilities, and establishing Kanata North as a business hub.

Curry's priorities included Stage 3 LRT and its ripple effects for the area, protecting the Kanata Lakes golf course, and improving green space.

Moulaison's priorities included making sure new areas are built in a cost-effective, efficient and timely manner, keeping green space and reducing crime.

Ward at a glance

The map of the boundaries for Ward 4 Kanata North. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 49,187

Projected population 2026: 54,819