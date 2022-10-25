Capital ward re-elects Shawn Menard, CBC projects

Shawn Menard has secured a second term to represent Capital ward, CBC projects.

This time around he was challenged by Carleton University adjunct professor Rebecca Bromwich and Daniel Rogers, who has worked in consulting and small business.

Before being elected to council in 2018, Menard owned a business and worked for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Bromwich's priorities included road redesign, shoring up the utility grid, better transit, and more affordable housing.

Menard's priorities included breaking ground on a new community centre in Heron Park, a full revitalization of Brewer Park and redoing Bronson Avenue and Bank Street.

Rogers's priorities included Lansdowne development and associated transit requirements, affordable housing and a focused plan to deal with increasing mental health and addiction issues.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ward 17 Capital. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 42,091

Projected population 2026: 43,115