Barrhaven West will be represented by David Hill, CBC projects

Jan Harder was known as the Queen of Barrhaven, having handily won every single municipal election in the community over the past 25 years.

But after Harder decided to hang up her crown, the newly named ward of Barrhaven West was wide open for candidates Jay Chadha, an OC Transpo worker; Sadaf Ebrahim, a self-employed entrepreneur; David Hill, a Department of National Defence adviser; and lawyer Taayo Simmonds.

David Hill won, CBC projects.

Chadha's priorities included reworking Greenbank Road, a safer rail crossing near Barrhaven United Church, and working on building a downtown Barrhaven.

Ebrahim didn't answer CBC's candidate questionnaire, but her website listed priorities including community safety, supporting small businesses, and improving inclusion and access for diverse residents.

Hill's priorities included a better Greenbank Road bridge, Highway 416 access at Barnsdale Road, and building a downtown Barrhaven.

Simmonds's priorities included reworking Greenbank Road, hiring more police officers, and more reliable public transit.

Ward at a glance

The southern suburban ward has been split into two for the 2022 election, Barrhaven West and Barrhaven East. In this election, Ward 3 is the smallest in Ottawa by population.

A map of the new boundaries for Barrhaven West. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 47,253

Projected population 2026: 53,615