Wilson Lo becomes first ever councillor for Barrhaven East

The brand new ward of Barrhaven East will be represented by Wilson Lo after a race featuring seven candidates.

Safety engineer Guy Boone; investment manager Patrick Brennan; retired financial consultant Kathleen Caught; teacher Richard Garrick; volunteer Dominik Janelle; city communications officer Wilson Lo; and Atiq Qureshi, a manager at a tax firm, were all hoping to become the suburban ward's first council representative.

Lo's priorities included widening Greenbank Road and Prince of Wales Drive in the Greenbelt and upgrading/adding pathways there, restructuring transit service, and making collector streets safer.

The 30-year-old councillor-elect credited his success to his dedication to campaigning in an interview with CBC News.

"Four months: six days a week for the first three months, then seven days a week for all of October, 7.5 hours a day out there to meet all of our neighbours ... 960,712 steps, I have a half-centimetre of sole left in my shoes."

He said this new council needs to make communication between urban, suburban and rural wards a priority.

Boone's priorities included Phase 3 of LRT to west Ottawa, community centres and recreation facilities, and smarter traffic signals.

Brennan's priorities included road resurfacing, Phase 3 of LRT, and reducing speeding and break-ins.

Garrick's priorities included Phase 3 of LRT, improving transit service overall, and reducing speeding, dangerous driving, noise and other crime.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ward 24 Barrhaven East. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 52,580

Projected population 2026: 53,215