Wilson Lo becomes first ever councillor for Barrhaven East
Ward 24 was created to reflect growth in southwest Ottawa suburb
The brand new ward of Barrhaven East will be represented by Wilson Lo after a race featuring seven candidates.
Safety engineer Guy Boone; investment manager Patrick Brennan; retired financial consultant Kathleen Caught; teacher Richard Garrick; volunteer Dominik Janelle; city communications officer Wilson Lo; and Atiq Qureshi, a manager at a tax firm, were all hoping to become the suburban ward's first council representative.
Lo's priorities included widening Greenbank Road and Prince of Wales Drive in the Greenbelt and upgrading/adding pathways there, restructuring transit service, and making collector streets safer.
The 30-year-old councillor-elect credited his success to his dedication to campaigning in an interview with CBC News.
"Four months: six days a week for the first three months, then seven days a week for all of October, 7.5 hours a day out there to meet all of our neighbours ... 960,712 steps, I have a half-centimetre of sole left in my shoes."
He said this new council needs to make communication between urban, suburban and rural wards a priority.
Boone's priorities included Phase 3 of LRT to west Ottawa, community centres and recreation facilities, and smarter traffic signals.
Brennan's priorities included road resurfacing, Phase 3 of LRT, and reducing speeding and break-ins.
Garrick's priorities included Phase 3 of LRT, improving transit service overall, and reducing speeding, dangerous driving, noise and other crime.
Ward at a glance
Projected population 2022: 52,580
Projected population 2026: 53,215