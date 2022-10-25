Alta Vista elects Marty Carr after race with no incumbent, CBC projects

Marty Carr will represent Alta Vista after a wide open race for Ward 18, CBC projects.

Outgoing councillor Jean Cloutier won re-election in 2018 in a tight race, but after two terms decided not to run again.

The candidates who fought for the seat were public service executive Marty Carr; Carolyn Kropp, an executive assistant to MPP John Fraser; real-estate advisor Bob Perkins; and Angelo Gino Scaffidi, who is retired from the RCMP.

Carr's priorities included road repairs, up-to-date community facilities, fixing transit routes, improving active transportation connectivity and roads, and boosting tree canopy.

Kropp's priorities included renewing recreational facilities and parks, road renewal, and cycling infrastructure.

Perkins's priorities included road rehabilitation, public safety and improving base services like snow and garbage removal, and policing.

Scaffidi's priorities included making transportation comply with municipal and provincial guidelines to preserve homeowner rights to the peaceful enjoyment of their homes, as well as safe streets and cleanliness.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ward 18 Alta Vista. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 47,938

Projected population 2026: 48,561