Your one-stop info shop on Ottawa municipal election candidates

It's shaping up to be one of the most exciting elections in Ottawa in more than a decade.

Voters will be electing a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors on Oct. 24. Candidates have been certified, and campaigns are in full swing.

This is your one-stop shop for information on who's running in Ottawa's newly redrawn 24 wards and the long list of candidates vying to be the next mayor.

You can find a complete list of candidates for councillor below, separated by ward.

As for the 14 mayoral candidates, you can find out more about them here.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 24, but there are many more opportunities to mark your ballot, including six advance voting days. And for the first time ever, voters from across Ottawa will be able to vote my mail. The deadline to apply for a special mail-in ballot is Sept. 16.

For more information about where and how to vote, visit the city's election page.

CBC Ottawa is sending detailed questionnaires to all candidates and their answers will added later this month, as will many more stories about the race as the campaign continues.

Ward races