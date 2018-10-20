How to get Monday's election results in Ottawa

Want to follow Monday's municipal election in Ottawa as the results come in?

We've got you covered online and on air.

Watch CBC Ottawa's digital results special

CBC Ottawa News anchor Adrian Harewood and municipal affairs analyst Joanne Chianello are hosting a digital results special that can be watched on our website at cbc.ca/ottawa, as well as our Facebook page and our Twitter page.

It runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 22.

We'll also be posting about the projected winning candidates on our Facebook and Twitter pages as CBC Ottawa's decision desk compiles the results.

CBC Ottawa News anchor Adrian Harewood, left, and municipal affairs analyst Joanne Chianello are hosting a digital election special running from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Follow the live results webpage

Ottawa's election results will feed onto our website at cbc.ca/ottawaresults.

Check back throughout the night to see the results live as they come in.

Listen to our radio news special

Giacomo Panico is hosting a radio election special with municipal affairs reporter Kate Porter on CBC Radio One (91.5 FM in Ottawa and Gatineau).

It runs from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

If you don't have a radio, you can listen live right here starting after the 8 p.m. news.

Kate Porter, left, and Giacomo Panico are hosting a radio election special from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on CBC Radio One.

Watch the full recap on CBC Ottawa News at 11

Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco will host a full recap of the election on CBC Ottawa News, encapsulating everything we know up to that point.

It starts at 11 p.m. ET.

We'll also stream the newscast live on our Facebook page.