Your one-stop info shop on Ottawa municipal election candidates

The time is fast approaching to decide who will make the big decisions in Ottawa for the next four years, and below you'll find everything you need to start forming your choices.

You can find a complete list of candidates for each of the city's 23 wards in the interactive map above.

As for the twelve mayoral candidates, you can find out more about them here.

Can't see the map above? The following is a list of every ward, and you can click the individual links for more information:

Ward races

Municipal council and school board elections will take place Monday, Oct. 22. (Special advance voting happens at six locations from Oct. 4-7, and traditional advance voting takes place Oct. 12.)