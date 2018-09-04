ELECTION 2018
Your one-stop info shop on Ottawa municipal election candidates
Voters head to the polls Oct. 22
The time is fast approaching to decide who will make the big decisions in Ottawa for the next four years, and below you'll find everything you need to start forming your choices.
You can find a complete list of candidates for each of the city's 23 wards in the interactive map above.
As for the twelve mayoral candidates, you can find out more about them here.
Can't see the map above? The following is a list of every ward, and you can click the individual links for more information:
Ward races
- Ward 1: Orléans
- Ward 2: Innes
- Ward 3: Barrhaven
- Ward 4: Kanata North
- Ward 5: West Carleton-March
- Ward 6: Stittsville
- Ward 7: Bay
- Ward 8: College
- Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale
- Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate
- Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville
- Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier
- Ward 13: Rideau-Rockcliffe
- Ward 14: Somerset
- Ward 15: Kitchissippi
- Ward 16: River
- Ward 17: Capital
- Ward 18: Alta Vista
- Ward 19: Cumberland
- Ward 20: Osgoode
- Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn
- Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean
- Ward 23: Kanata South
Municipal council and school board elections will take place Monday, Oct. 22. (Special advance voting happens at six locations from Oct. 4-7, and traditional advance voting takes place Oct. 12.)