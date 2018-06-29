4 Ottawa-area MPPs appointed to Doug Ford's cabinet
Four MPPs from the Ottawa area, including one rookie, have been appointed to Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative cabinet.
Steve Clark, Merrilee Fullerton, Lisa MacLeod, John Yakabuski appointed
They are:
Merrilee Fullerton, Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities.
Steve Clark, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
Lisa MacLeod, Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services. MacLeod was also appointed the minister responsible for women's issues.
John Yakabuski, Ministry of Transportation.