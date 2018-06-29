Skip to Main Content
4 Ottawa-area MPPs appointed to Doug Ford's cabinet

Four MPPs from the Ottawa area, including one rookie, have been appointed to Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative cabinet.

Steve Clark, Merrilee Fullerton, Lisa MacLeod, John Yakabuski appointed

Rookie Kanata–Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton, right, is one of four Ottawa-area MPPs appointed to Premier Doug Ford's PC cabinet. She becomes minister of training, colleges and universities. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

They are:

Merrilee Fullerton, Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities.

Steve Clark, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Leeds–Grenville MPP Steve Clark leads the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Lisa MacLeod, Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services. MacLeod was also appointed the minister responsible for women's issues. 

Nepean–Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod, a party stalwart and effective communicator, also wound up in cabinet. She's heading the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, and was also appointed the minister responsible for women's issues. (CBC)

John Yakabuski, Ministry of Transportation.

Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski takes over the Ministry of Transportation. (Michelle Siu/Canadian Press)

