Woman killed in rural south Ottawa motorcycle crash

A 50-year-old woman from Pembroke, Ont., was killed in a motorcycle crash in rural south Ottawa early Sunday afternoon, according to Ottawa police.

Officers were called to Old Prescott Road east of Stagecoach Road in Greely around 12:25 p.m., police said in an email.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene about 25 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

Her identity has not been released.

The investigation continues, police said.