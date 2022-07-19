Mother keeping kids close to home after recent daytime shootings

Some residents living in neighbourhoods that have seen recent daytime shootings say the incidents have them worried for their own safety and the safety of their families.

An Ottawa woman is trying to keep her children inside or close to home after her friend was shot in broad daylight in the Banff-Ledbury neighbourhood in early July.

"Luckily my kids were in camp when it happened," Jennypher Durand said. "Otherwise my son would have been standing right there."

Durand lives in the neighbourhood where Abdulhamid Haji Ragab was shot on July 5. He later died in hospital.

That was the first of several daytime shootings that have occurred so far in July.

On July 6, a man was shot on the 100 block of Ritchie Street , near Britannia Park in the early afternoon. On July 8, there were reports of shots fired at 2:45 p.m. at the Ottawa Muslim Cemetery on South Manotick Road. On Monday, shots were fired in Alta Vista just after 2 p.m., sending a person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jennypher Durand is so worried about recent daytime shootings she has been trying to keep her kids inside in order to keep them safe. (Mathieu Deroy/CBC)

Durand is concerned something similar might happen again and she's worried for the kids in her community.

"It's just a matter of time before one of the kids gets hit next," said Durand.

'It's definitely concerning'

Marisa Bernardo lives near Rooney's Lane in Alta Vista where the shooting took place on Monday. She said she was packing in her living room when her sibling called and told her to turn on the news.

"I turned it on and couldn't believe it," she said. "It's in my backyard. And what happened? We have no details. We heard of other instances close by here where people are getting shot."

Bernardo said she's lived in the area for decades and has never felt unsafe before.

"It's definitely concerning," Bernardo said.

Ottawa police at the scene of a shooting on Ritchie Street July 6, 2022. (David Bates-Taillefer/Radio-Canada)

She said she'll continue to walk her two dogs in the area but she's going to be more vigilant in the future.

Fellow Alta Vista resident Ashley Bronson said the news about the shooting felt "close to home."

"It's pretty scary, actually," she said. "You never think it's going to happen near you."

She said she wasn't concerned about walking or jogging around her neighbourhood but that the recent number of shootings raise some questions.

"Are there larger issues at play happening with intimate partner violence, domestic violence, gang violence? And what are we doing to tackle those?" Bronson said.

CBC News reached out to police for comment on the number of recent daytime shootings but no one was made available.