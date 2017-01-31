Police keeping eye on Ottawa mosques after New Zealand attacks

Expect to see more Ottawa police officers around the city's mosques after the deadly attacks in New Zealand.

Ottawa police say they're following a protocol to try to help people in the community feel safe and supported.

Police have also reached out to Muslims to see how they can help.

In Gatineau, meanwhile, police said they're still working on their response.

Amira Elghawaby, a human rights advocate in Ottawa and a board member of the Candian Anti-Hate Network, woke up to the news this morning and said she was in "absolute shock."

"My hands were shaking. My stomach was aching. It was really, really difficult to read," said Elghawaby.

Fingers shaking as I type, thinking of those taken away.<br><br>When hate strikes, we are weaker, more vulnerable, battling anxiety as we think of our schools, our places of worship.<br><br>The hijabs we wear, kufis, robes, turbans. <br><br>No one should be this afraid.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChristchurchMosqueAttack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChristchurchMosqueAttack</a> —@AmiraElghawaby

The situation still feels raw, she said.

"It wasn't so long ago that we were marking the second anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting," said Elghawaby.

"Being a visible Muslim … It just feels so near, even though it's so far away."