Skip to Main Content
Police keeping eye on Ottawa mosques after New Zealand attacks
New

Police keeping eye on Ottawa mosques after New Zealand attacks

Expect to see more Ottawa police officers around the city's mosques after the deadly attacks in New Zealand.

Ottawa police have a plan in place when communities feel targeted

Krystalle Ramlakhan · CBC News ·
The Ottawa Mosque on Northwestern Avenue is one of the mosques police officers are being posted to. (CBC)

Expect to see more Ottawa police officers around the city's mosques after the deadly attacks in New Zealand. 

Ottawa police say they're following a protocol to try to help people in the community feel safe and supported.

Police have also reached out to Muslims to see how they can help.

In Gatineau, meanwhile, police said they're still working on their response.

Amira Elghawaby, a human rights advocate in Ottawa and a board member of the Candian Anti-Hate Network, woke up to the news this morning and said she was in "absolute shock."

"My hands were shaking. My stomach was aching. It was really, really difficult to read," said Elghawaby.

The situation still feels raw, she said.

"It wasn't so long ago that we were marking the second anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting," said Elghawaby.

"Being a visible Muslim … It just feels so near, even though it's so far away."

About the Author

Krystalle Ramlakhan

Krystalle Ramlakhan is a multi-platform journalist with CBC Ottawa. She has also worked for CBC in P.E.I., Winnipeg and Iqaluit.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us