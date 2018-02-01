Skip to Main Content
'Dread at times heavy': April snow brings more gloom
When Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan refused to read the forecast Tuesday, we called in some help.

Robyn Bresnahan is growing tired of delivering bad news.

On Tuesday, well into April and with that dreaded four-letter word — S-N-O-W — in the forecast yet again, the Ottawa Morning host decided she'd had enough.

Sensing Robyn was near the breaking point, the show's producers turned to four prominent fill-ins to read the weather for her.

Jim Bryson, singer-songwriter

Jim Bryson perked up noticeably between his 7:15 a.m. forecast and the 7:45 a.m. segment.

Turns out he'd been bringing the place down even further, so a listener asked that he turn his frown upside down.

"It's not a great morning when someone on the internet tells you to smile more," he said to explain his mood change.

Jonathan Rose, Ottawa Redblacks defensive back

Jonathan Rose, calling in from his home state of Alabama and perhaps sensing he was speaking to residents of a colder, crankier place, took a more motivational approach.

"If I dampened anyone's day, I'm so sorry — go to your nearest Starbucks or Tim Hortons, get you a nice coffee and attack this day, man," he advised.

"Don't let the snow and the obstacles be bad news for your day."

Liam Smedley, Canadian slalom canoeist

Liam Smedley hasn't let the cold get in the way of his training routine as he eyes a spot in the 2020 Olympics.

"The season opened Saturday. It's usually not the cold that holds us back, just the ice," he noted.

Deanna Young, Ottawa poet laureate

Deanna Young, Ottawa's poet laureate, took a poetic approach to the forecast, naturally.

She called it Ottawa Spring.

Dread at times heavy, mixed with despair
Changing to disillusionment this afternoon
Risk of despondency this morning and early this afternoon
Denial and desperation: amount five to 10 centimetres
Disenchantment northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40
All hope falling to minus one this afternoon
Acceptance minus seven in the afternoon
Vexation index seven, or high

Not impressed

We also asked our Twitter followers for a picture or GIF that sums up their mood in this, the seventh-straight month in which snow has blanketed OItawa.

