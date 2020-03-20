Ottawa's top doctor reiterates call to stay vigilant against COVID-19

Ottawa's medical officer of health Vera Etches took questions from Ottawans during CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning earlier today, repeating her message to avoid complacency and limit contact with other people.

In Ottawa, 16 people are confirmed to have COVID-19 and three others are indeterminate cases — people who have tested positive once and are still waiting on follow-up tests to confirm the diagnosis.

All the cases in the city are recent travellers or people who have had close contact with others who have traveled.

Nevertheless, Etches believes the virus is being spread in the Ottawa community. In Ontario there are 258 cases of COVID-19 and two people have died from the virus.

The province has declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic.