Mom finds out about schoolyard bullying incident on Facebook

An Ottawa mother is upset her daughter's school failed to notify her about a bullying incident involving her daughter — an incident she only found out about through social media.



Sara Whitelaw said she learned about the June 13 incident on a Facebook page for Ottawa moms. She said when she read a witness's post, she realized it was about her daughter.

"I was ... reading [the post] and I was like, 'Well, my daughter had a headband going to school,' so it was kind of a little concerning," she said.





Sara Whitelaw said she found out about her daughter's bullying incident when she read a post on a Facebook page for Ottawa moms. (Supplied) The witness said she was stopped in traffic on Catherine Street near Glashan Public School when she saw a group of boys surrounding a kneeling girl whose eyes were covered by a headband.

"She was surrounded by at least 5 young boys," the witness wrote. "One guy was squirting white glue onto her and some other guys (sic) was unzipping his zipper to urinate on her! I rolled down my window and yelled at the boys... "Hey what are you doing??"



Whitelaw said she spoke to her 13-year-old daughter, Faith, to confirm the witness's account.

"I was upset.... I was heartbroken," she said. "It was just really sad because she's been dealing with bullying a lot."

Vice-principal did nothing, girl says

Faith Whitelaw said she'd been running after a group of boys who had taken her friend's sweater and a flag she'd been holding. She said when she fell, one of the boys placed her headband over her eyes and the group starting pouring water and glue on her.



"I was petrified," she said. "I couldn't even move."



She said the vice-principal witnessed the incident but didn't intervene.

"The vice-principal was standing on the wall and she didn't even do nothing," the Grade 7 student said.

Her mother said when she followed up with the school, the vice-principal downplayed the incident.

An Ottawa mom is upset her daughter's school didn't mention that her daughter was being bullied. She found out about it on Facebook instead. 0:46

"I went into the vice-principal's office and they told me, 'Well it was just water. She was running after the boys and the boys threw water on her."

Whitelaw said her daughter met with the vice-principal and a school counsellor after CBC contacted the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board about the incident.



In an emailed statement, the board wrote: "The school has thoroughly investigated the situation and it has been dealt with. The school always works with family, students and staff to resolve issues. This was done."



The board refused to provide further comment.