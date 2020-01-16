Sexual assault suspect mistakenly released from custody

Brendon Spurrell, 22, is facing charges including assault and sexual assault. (Ottawa Police Service)

A sexual assault suspect who's considered dangerous somehow escaped custody following a court appearance earlier this week, Ottawa police say.

Brendon Spurrell, 22, is facing charges including assault and sexual assault.

Police said Spurrell appeared in court Monday but wasn't supposed to be released from custody. Somehow he was, police said.

On Thursday, a police spokesperson said the province is looking into what happened at the courthouse, but declined to share more information — including where Spurrell was last seen — while that investigation is underway.

Spurrell is considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.