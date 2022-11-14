Hunter missing in the woods for 20 hours located safe after search operation

A man who had gone hunting but didn't return home when he was supposed to sparked a search and rescue operation Friday evening in the Mississippi Mills area.

Sgt. Joe Tereschuk, of the Lanark County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, said the call about an overdue hunter came in around 6:30 p.m.

The 78-year-old man that was missing hunted frequently and had let his family know where he was going and when to expect him back.

Tereschuk said that was important as it got police and search teams alerted quickly.

"Making sure that somebody knows where you're going and what time you should be back or what time you anticipate returning [is important] because that's what really led to the prompt response and the prompt activation of the necessary resources for this search," he said.

You never know with weather. - Sgt. Joe Tereschuk

If somebody doesn't know that, or it's like, 'Oh, we'll give him a few more hours, maybe he's just late'.… Then that might delay the police even starting the search process."

After about 20 hours in the elements, the man was located with no injuries reported.

Multiple groups were involved in the search including the OPP K-9 and aviation units.

Be prepared

Tereschuk said this case highlights the importance of letting someone know where you'll be going and when to expect you back.

But he also had a few other suggestions for hunters, hikers or anyone who might find themselves lost in the woods.

Make sure to bring food and water even if you don't plan on being out too long, and dress for the worst possible weather, because temperatures dip once the sun goes down.

"Are you going to be outside and it's only five degrees or is it going to be -10 as we see with the temperature starting to kind of dip lower and lower every day now. You never know with weather."

He also said, as much as possible, to not hunt or hike alone.

A hunter that went missing in the Mississippi Mills area was found after 20 hours, according to Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP East Region/Twitter)

And having a fully charged cellphone is also highly recommended.

"Obviously depending on where you're going, you may not have cellphone coverage, you may not have a signal. But having one, at least if you have a charged cell phone with you, you might be able to get that one or two bars that allows you to make a call," he said.

"It's not guaranteed to work, but it's better to have it and not need it, as the saying goes."

Tereschuk said there are apps, like What3words, that can pinpoint a location, but they still require data or cell service.

It's also important to note that if you are lost and people know where you were going and what time you should be back, at some point you should stop moving.

"Sit tight and wait to be found, because if you keep moving it might actually make it harder for searchers to find you."

He said finding somewhere that is visible from the air and ground — an area that isn't too wooded, for instance — can also expedite a search.