Ottawa Mission pauses intakes due to COVID-19 outbreak

An Ottawa homeless shelter has temporarily stopped taking in new clients due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Thursday, 60 residents and eight staff had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Ottawa Mission on Waller Street.

The Mission declined to comment, but in an email to CBC said because of the outbreak, intakes have been paused.

It said staff are working with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and Ottawa Inner City Health to "implement isolation and diversion procedures for clients who tested positive."

OPH said Thursday that it works closely with any facility experiencing an outbreak "to reduce the severity and duration of the outbreak until it can be declared over." OPH said that happens when there are no new cases in residents or staff 14 days from the last possible exposure.

More isolation space coming

The city has opened several isolation centres for people in need of housing since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a memo sent Thursday, OPH recommended the city increase capacity at those centres due to the Mission outbreak.

A second space for up to 100 men opened ahead of schedule last week in the Ottawa Jail Hostel on Nicholas Street, and a new isolation centre for up 100 more men at the Lowertown Community Resource Centre on Cobourg Street is expected to open in early February, replacing a smaller one at the Routhier Community Centre.

The Nicholas Street location will offer space for people who need to self-isolate until the Cobourg Street location opens.