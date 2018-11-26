Police search for man after vehicle found with engine running

Ottawa police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man after finding his vehicle abandoned with the engine still running.

Kilal Taha was last seen around 7:30 this morning — wearing blue jeans, a grey coat and brown boots — as he left for work in his car, a black hatchback.

In a news release, police said they found the running vehicle around 9:20 a.m. on the southbound Airport Parkway by the exit for Walkley Road.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to contact them if they have information regarding Taha or his vehicle.