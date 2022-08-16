Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Body of missing boater identified as Ottawa man

The body of a 39-year-old Ottawa man who went missing in a boating incident over the weekend has been identified as Sovann Chhay, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

39-year-old Sovann Chhay's canoe capsized in Peter Lake

Ontario police responded after an Ottawa man's canoe capsized in Peter Lake in the Township of Wollaston, Ont. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Police received a report of a capsized canoe and missing person on Peter Lake in the Township of Wollaston around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. OPP and the Wollaston fire department responded.

Rescue efforts from a local resident and search efforts by police and firefighters were unsuccessful, OPP said in a statement. 

The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body the next day. 

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP said a post-mortem is being conducted.

