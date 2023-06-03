Neighbours welcome improvements to deadly Metcalfe intersection

John Normandin stands at the corner of 8th Line and Parkway roads on Saturday. Normandin has been witnessing collisions there for years and is cautiously optimistic that new stop signs installed this weekend will make the rural Ottawa intersection less dangerous. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

A rural Ottawa intersection that's been the scene of at least three fatal collisions in the past decade is now a four-way stop, after years of complaints from neighbours.

The intersection of 8th Line and Parkway roads sits in the community of Metcalfe, about 30 kilometres southeast of the city's downtown.

On May 12, a crash there left one person dead and sent five others to hospital.

In 2013, Ottawa police Const. Michael Robillard was killed near the intersection while driving to work. Another fatal crash happened nearby in 2017. The city's traffic collision data also shows there were 12 crashes reported to police near 8th Line and Parkway between 2015 and 2019.

"It's been constant accidents, near-accidents, injuries, fatalities pretty well since we moved in," said John Normandin, who's lived at the intersection since 2019 and has been fighting for improvements.

"We're oftentimes [the] first responder first on scene [and we're faced] with dealing with the injured people. It gets a bit upsetting over time when it's happening constantly, constantly, constantly."

Normandin shared this photo of debris from a fatal crash at 8th Line and Parkway roads a few weeks ago. There have been several deadly collisions in the area over the past decade. (Submitted by John Normandin)

Before this weekend, there were only stop signs on Parkway Road, the more residential of the two streets.

But on Saturday, crews added two more stop signs to 8th Line, turning the intersection into a four-way stop. The overhead caution lights were switched from yellow to red, and an electronic sign went up on 8th Line warning drivers about the changes.

"You can hear when you're outside that it's definitely slowed the traffic on 8th Line," said Normandin, adding he and his neighbours are cautiously optimistic.

"It might not decrease the amount of accidents, but certainly it's going to help the severity of the injuries."

An electronic sign on 8th Line Road warns drivers of the new four-way stop. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Change was fast-tracked

A plan for improving the intersection has been in the works for close to a year and a half, said Osgoode Coun. George Darouze, who represents the area.

It was set to go before the city's transportation committee on June 22, but Darouze said that when a neighbour brought forward video of the most recent collision, he pushed for a quicker solution.

"I want to thank them. This is not my initiative. This was [done by] the community association and concerned residents," he said.

"I drive this intersection four times a day minimum. I live in Greely and my office is in Metcalfe. That's the route I take every day, and I understand their concern."

The city's director of traffic services can fast-track a temporary solution like new stop signs if they see fit, Darouze said. The plan will still have to be approved at the committee level and then by full council, but Darouze is confident it will pass.

"If we can do something in the community to minimize the risk and [improve] safety ... it's always welcome. " he said.

Normandin said there are still sightline issues when pulling out onto 8th Line Road, and believes both the road's downhill slope and the 80 km/h speed limit have contributed to the dangers.

He said he'd eventually like to see 8th Line changed to a 60 km/h zone.