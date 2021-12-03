After many visits to the ER, a man tried to kill himself. His mom wants answers

For the past two months, Jill Joseph's son's hospital room has almost become a second home.

He is in the trauma ward of The Ottawa Hospital's (TOH) Civic campus recovering from broken bones in his legs, arms and face, as well as damage to his internal organs. Nearly eight weeks ago, the 30-year-old tried to kill himself by jumping off the Alexandra Bridge.

Joseph said it's still unclear whether her son will ever walk again or if his brain will ever fully recover from the trauma caused by the fall. CBC is not naming Joseph's son because he is unable to provide consent.

In the week before this attempt, her son went to the emergency room multiple times seeking mental health support, in addition to almost a dozen previous trips to various hospital ERs within the past year, police officers told Joseph. She had no idea.

"I'm really angry. I'm sad, but I'm mostly angry," she said.

Mental health care underfunded, under-resourced

Joseph says she continues to seek answers as to why her son was released each time.

"I still don't know both sides of that story," Joseph said. "Did he want to be there? Did he not want to be there?"

"If you look at 13 visits of him wanting help, even if he didn't want help in those three visits that week, somebody should have done something."

Jill Joseph's son is in hospital recovering from several traumatic injuries suffered when he tried to take his own life. (Submitted by Jill Joseph)

She praises hospital staff who have cared for her son since his fall, but Joseph believes the hospital ultimately failed him. She points to the strains on the health-care system and the lack of mental health resources available at hospitals.

"There's no need for this if we had doctors, if we had psychiatrists, if we had psychologists, anybody who could follow anybody through for longer than four or five, sometimes six visits," she said.

According to statistics from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, mental illness accounts for about 10 per cent of the burden of disease in Ontario, but receives just seven per cent of health care funding.

The centre says it's common to face wait times of six months to one year in Ontario and concludes mental health care in the province is underfunded by about $1.5 billion.

In a statement, the Ontario Ministry of Health referred to its Roadmap to Wellness , a plan focused on managing Ontario's mental health system and services. The plan promises $3.8 billion over 10 years for a mental health and addiction service system across the province "that addresses long-standing gaps in the continuum of care."

Millions have also been invested in supports in Ottawa, it read, but it did not say exactly which additional resources were being allocated to hospitals, if any.

Treatment depends on need, says hospital

A spokesperson with The Ottawa Hospital said the hospital could not comment on specific cases, and did not provide any statistics on mental health visits to its emergency department.

The hospital did issue a statement explaining not everyone with a mental health crisis is admitted to the hospital. It said when someone in crisis arrives at the ER, they discuss with care teams about how they are feeling.

Those teams "try to determine what next steps would be most helpful to reduce their risk," the statement read.

"Treatment always depends on each person's unique needs."

The Ottawa Hospital says staff 'try to determine what next steps would be most helpful' to reduce the risk when someone arrives at the emergency department in a mental health crisis. (Reno Patry/CBC)

The hospital has mechanisms in place to regularly review patient care "to ensure that we are always learning and providing the best care possible," the statement added.

The need for additional resources for psychological, psychiatric, and addiction services has been highlighted throughout the pandemic, the hospital said, but it remains "pleased to see some much-needed investments being made in this area."

Joseph maintains the resources available now are not enough. She said the hospital should have done more to help her son in the visits leading up to his latest suicide attempt.

She has submitted a letter to the hospital's CEO, Cameron Love, detailing problems with the care her son received and has requested to have him moved to another hospital. She also said she plans to take legal action against the hospital.

"My son deserves the same care you would give your child," Joseph's letter reads.

"There is no way you would allow your child to fall through the cracks, like my child has at the Civic hospital."

