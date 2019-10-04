Measles patient visited Ottawa pizzeria, OPH warns

Ottawa Public Health is warning someone from Montreal who had a confirmed case of measles made a brief visit to a ByWard Market restaurant on Sept. 22.

In a news release, the health agency said the unidentified person visited The Grand Pizzeria and Bar on George Street that Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who was there between 12:30 and 3:45 p.m. may have been exposed to measles and are asked to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms, as long as they call the medical facility first.

Symptoms of the virus, which can be spread when an infected person talks, sneezes or coughs, are at first similar to a cold, then a rash on the face and arms.

Symptoms typically develop within seven to 21 days of exposure, which means Sept. 29 to Oct. 13 in this case.