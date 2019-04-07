Cancer patient with measles angry at anti-vaxxers

An Ottawa cancer patient with measles — despite being vaccinated — said her shock quickly turned to anger at people who have deliberately decided not to protect themselves.

"If you can be vaccinated, you should be," she said.

"[You should] to protect your neighbours and your friends and all the people you love. It doesn't make sense to me."

The 36-year-old woman is in isolation at the Ottawa Hospital.

CBC has agreed to keep her identity confidential because she fears being targeted and harassed online.

Measles contracted in U.K.

The woman had already been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called peritoneal mesothelioma, which affects the abdomen.

She said she got measles on a trip to the United Kingdom sponsored by a charity that helps adult patients fulfil their lifelong dreams.

In her case, the dream involved visiting sites associated with the Harry Potter series — but on her return she landed in hospital with a soaring fever.

Doctors at first thought her sudden illness was related to the cancer, but when she broke out in spots last Wednesday evening and a rash began spreading to her arms and chest, they called in the infectious diseases specialist, put her in isolation and tested for measles.

It makes me really angry. It's so preventable. It's something that nobody has to get anymore. - Ottawa measles patient

When she was told the test came back positive, she said she thought they were joking

"I laughed, but it was an 'I don't know what to do with this information' kind of laugh," she said.

Then she got mad at anti-vaxxers, people who believe misinformation about the vaccine's side effects and choose not to get vaccinated,

"It makes me really angry," she said.

"It's so preventable. It's something that nobody has to get anymore."

She said she's been vaccinated against measles, but Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said some people with weakened immune systems can still be vulnerable.

Hundreds contacted after diagnoses

Measles is a virus that multiplies in the nose and throat of someone who's infected, spreading when they talk, sneeze or cough.

Infected surfaces remain contagious for several hours.

Ottawa Public Health said two people have now been diagnosed with unrelated measles cases in the capital less than a week apart, both contracting the disease while travelling outside Canada.

Because it's highly infectious, the discovery has led to a public health campaign to contact hundreds of people who may have come into contact with the two prior to their diagnoses at restaurants, shops and hospitals.

The cases are the first in Ottawa since two were identified in 2016.

Ottawa has a high rate of vaccination, according to Dr. Trevor Arnason, the city's associate medical officer of health.

However, OPH had been vigilant this year over growing concern about measles outbreaks outside Canada, including the U.S. and Europe.

A public health warning before March Break asked Ottawans to make sure measles vaccinations were up to date before travelling.

There are also federal travel notices about measles outbreaks in the United States and several European and African countries.

Arnason said most family doctors in Ottawa may be unfamiliar with the symptoms, because measles has been all but wiped out for most of their careers.