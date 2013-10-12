Ottawa Public Health announces measles case

Ottawa Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in the city.

The agency issued a news release late Wednesday evening and is warning people that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was on the ground floor or in the lobby or elevator of 40 Hines Rd., an office complex in Kanata, on March 26 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or March 27 between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., could have been exposed.

The infected person was also at the Real Canadian Superstore at 760 Eagleson Rd. on March 28 and in the Ottawa West Travel Clinic at the same address. Anyone who was there between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. might have been exposed, the public health agency said.

Lastly, the health unit is warning people who were at the Queensway Carleton Hospital emergency room between 1 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on March 30 or the hospital's skin and tissue clinic between 9 a.m. and noon on April 2.

Check vaccination records

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease. Public health is advising anyone who was at any of these locations to check their immunization record.

Anyone who was at one of the locations and falls into one of the categories below is being asked to call public health at 613-580-6744.

Born in or after 1970 and never received a measles-containing vaccine.

Have a weakened immune system.

Are pregnant.

Work in the health care or child care sector.

Had a child under the age of one with you when you visited one of the above locations.

The early symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days a red blotchy rash will appear first on the face before spreading.

Health officials want anyone who believes they may be infected to isolate themselves and stay at home. You should call before visiting a health care provider. Ottawa Public Health also strongly encouraged people to ensure they are vaccinated.