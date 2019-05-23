Students, staff at private school warned of possible measles exposure

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has warned parents of students at a private school that their children may have been exposed to measles, the third case recorded in the city this year.

Staff and children at Turnbull School may have come in contact with the adult patient between May 13 and 16, OPH said Thursday.

OPH sent letters to parents and staff Wednesday to inform them of the potential exposure.

The Fisher Avenue school has students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.

The latest patient is not connected to two other cases from earlier this year, OPH said. But like the others, the adult may have contracted the disease during international travel, the health agency said.

The health agency is warning people who may have been in any of the following locations at the following times to check their vaccination records and watch for symptoms:

May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tomlinson Head Office, 100 Citigate Dr.

May 13, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Turnbull School, 1132 Fisher Ave.

May 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.at Turnbull School, 1132 Fisher Ave.

May 14 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Dovercourt Recreation Centre.

May 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Prosol Inc., 1153 Newmarket St.

May 15, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Turnbull School, 1132 Fisher Ave.

May 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Turnbull School, 1132 Fisher Ave.

May 16 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Tomlinson Head Office, 100 Citigate Dr.

May 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Dovercourt Recreation Centre.

May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr. (the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Strandherd Drive).

May 19 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr.

May 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Queensway Carleton Hospital Emergency Department.

Pregnant women who have not received two doses of the vaccine, people with weakened immune systems and anyone caring for an infant under one year of age should contact their doctor or Ottawa Public Health to discuss next steps.

Anyone else should check their immunization records to see if they have been vaccinated.

Measles is highly contagious. Symptoms generally appear seven to 21 days after exposure and include a high fever, runny nose, coughing, irritability and red eyes. Small white spots can appear in the mouth and throat and three to seven days after symptoms appear people can experience a red blotchy rash.

1st and 2nd cases confirmed last month

It began on April 3, when the city confirmed the first case of the measles. OPH officials said a man contracted the highly contagious disease while travelling abroad.

Days later, on April 7, a second case of measles was confirmed in Ottawa — completely unrelated to the first case.

A woman had contracted the disease while also travelling abroad. She later identified herself as 36-year-old Jayda Kelsall, and said she got the measles in the U.K., despite having been vaccinated, due to a weakened immune system.

Jayda Kelsall has been released from hospital, but she was kept in isolation for several days. (Christina Romualdo/CBC)

Kelsall said she doesn't understand the anti-vaxxers who believe misinformation about the vaccine's side effects and choose not to vaccinate themselves or their children.

"It makes me really angry," she said. "It's so preventable. It's something that nobody has to get anymore."