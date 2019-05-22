Ottawa Public Health confirms new measles case

Ottawa Public Health is confirming another case of measles in the city.

The latest patient is not connected to two other casesearlier this year and may be connected to international travel, the health agency warns.

Specifically, Ottawa Public Health is warning people who may have been in any of the following locations during the following times:

May 14 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Dovercourt Recreation Centre.

May 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Prosol Inc., 1153 Newmarket St.

May 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Dovercourt Recreation Centre.

May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr. (Intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Strandherd Drive).

May 19 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr. (Intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Strandherd Drive).

May 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Queensway Carleton Hospital Emergency Department.

The agency is suggesting that pregnant women who have not received two doses of the vaccine, people with weakened immune systems and anyone caring for an infant under one year of age should contact their doctor or Ottawa Public Health to discuss next steps.

Anyone else should check their immunization records to see if they have been vaccinated.

Measles is highly contagious. Symptoms generally appear seven to 21 days after exposure and include a high fever, runny nose, coughing, irritability and red eyes. Small white spots can appear in the mouth and throat and three to seven days after symptoms appear people can experience a red blotchy rash.