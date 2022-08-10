Ottawa mayoral candidates should vow not to use 'strong mayor' powers, Jim Watson says

Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says everyone in the race to to step into his shoes in October should commit not to use so-called strong mayor powers expected to be introduced in the provincial legislature on Wednesday to increase housing supply.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark is set to table a bill that the government says will let mayors reduce timelines for development, standardize processes and address local barriers to boost housing stock.

Last month, Premier Doug Ford said he was planning a strong mayor system for Toronto and Ottawa, and was considering expanding it to other cities.

The premier also said that two-thirds of a council would be able to overrule a mayor under such a system.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Doug Ford speak at a news conference after a closed-door meeting at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 27, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In an interview Wednesday, Watson said Toronto is a much bigger city and there may be reasons to implement such a system there, but that in Ottawa, he doesn't think it's needed and has "never even considered it."

It would "marginalize" the roles and responsibilities of city councillors, Watson said, adding that he's managed to get 98 per cent of votes passed across his three terms by working with them.

More funding from the federal and provincial governments would better increase housing supply, he said.

"I would hope they just remove Ottawa [from the legislation] altogether, and if they don't, I think the candidates for mayor should commit to not using that power during their term of council," Watson said.

Next Ottawa mayor should reject ‘strong mayor’ powers, Watson says Duration 1:01 Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he hopes his successor will not use the so-called ‘strong mayor’ powers proposed by the provincial government, saying such a move would marginalize councillors.

Toronto mayor in favour

John Tory, Toronto's mayor, said in a statement last month that he would welcome expanded powers.

"'Strong Mayor' powers are something that I've said I would support — I talked about it before the last election," Tory said.

"I understand this is something that the province is exploring in order to get more homes built as quickly as possible."

Ottawa city councillors oppose move

Coun. Keith Egli, who represents Knoxdale-Merivale, said Wednesday that he wants all mayoral candidates to "clearly and unequivocally" state they won't use strong mayor powers if the provincial bill passes and they're elected.

"For me a strong mayor is a mayor that can work with the other parties in the room, create a majority around the table, and get their agenda through in that way," Egli said.

"The current system is not perfect, far from it, but it does create almost a natural check and balance."

Egli said the strong mayor concept wasn't discussed during the provincial election, and that while there may have been discussions or consultations in Toronto, that hasn't been the case in Ottawa.

"If you want to pilot it in Toronto ... see if it works, and leave Ottawa out of it until there can be a real discussion around whether it works, and whether the citizens of Ottawa want it," he said.

A strong Mayor is collaborative. A strong Mayor doesn’t need a veto because a strong Mayor focusses on building a majority around the Council table . Strong Mayors win votes they don’t impose their will if they lose . Ottawa Council did not ask for this nor did Ottawa residents. —@KeithEgli

Coun. Jeff Leiper of Kitchissippi called the move "fundamentally anti-democratic," and added that Ottawa city council is already "very development-friendly."

"The housing argument rings false in my view, just given the history of development review and development approvals in this city," Leiper said.