Mayoral candidate Nour Kadri pitches Ottawa voters

CBC Ottawa gave several mayoral candidates an opportunity to make a pitch directly to Ottawa voters.

Nour Kadri says he wants to govern Ottawa with a "bigger vision" if he is elected and he lists housing, climate and safety among his top policy priorities.

Kadri said building "green housing" is a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help solve the housing crisis.

With regard to transit, Kadri said he has a "360[-degree] view of all the issues that we're seeing there."

"We need to focus on this from a transparency and accountability perspective. We did not do that on light rail."

Community policing is another of his focuses.

"We need to look at this from all the angles. Whether it has to do with good governance at the police services board on one hand, [or] making sure that the police is hired to be doing the right job, fighting gangs and guns, and looking at prevention measures."

"A lot of youth are drifting down the wrong paths."

Election day is Oct. 24.