Mayoral candidate Brandon Bay pitches Ottawa voters

Bay says one of his goals is to build complete communities within the city.

CBC Ottawa gave several mayoral candidates an opportunity to make a pitch directly to Ottawa voters.

Brandon Bay says he is focused on creating complete communities throughout Ottawa, where people can easily access most services on a regular basis in their neighbourhood.

He also wants to make investments in the capital city's transit system.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to get into the race after seeing the first wave of candidates enter without anyone from his generation representing the interests of younger demographics.

If elected, the biggest change he wants to make is transforming Ottawa into "a vibrant city full of complete communities, leading the country in technology, sustainability and technology."

Brandon Bay is invited to a debate on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning from 7 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Election day is Oct. 24.