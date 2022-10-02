Mayoral candidate Ade Olumide pitches Ottawa voters

Olumide says one of his main focuses is police accountability.

Ade Olumide lists police accountability as a key focus, saying he has brought forward a 120-day police transparency bill of rights.

"There is a problem with police complaints transparency," he said.

Under this policy, he said, any complaints about police misconduct would become public after 120 days, including the content of the complaint and the decision by the investigator.

He said this would deter misconduct because police officers will know the actions will become public.

Election day is Oct. 24.