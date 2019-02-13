Mayor not concerned SNC-Lavalin involved with LRT

The mayor of Ottawa says he sees no risk in dealing with SNC-Lavalin, the company embroiled in a political controversy that is a major partner in the consortium building Ottawa's light rail system and a finalist to build part of the second stage.

Quebec-based SNC-Lavalin faces charges of fraud and corruption related to contracts in Libya. If convicted, the company could be blocked from competing for federal government contracts for a decade.

Locally, SNC-Lavalin has a 40 per cent stake in the Rideau Transit Group consortium, which is building the $2.1 billion first stage of Ottawa's light rail system. ACS Infrastructure, EllisDon, and Dragados are the other partners.

For the upcoming second stage of light rail, SNC-Lavalin is a finalist in the bid to extend the Trillium Line south to the airport and to Riverside South, through a group called TransitNEXT.

'No risk for the taxpayers'

When asked Tuesday if he saw any issues with SNC-Lavalin bidding on the second stage of light rail, Mayor Jim Watson said he saw none.

"Our staff assure me there is no risk for the taxpayers or for the City of Ottawa that we deal with that company," he said.

"We have had no difficulty, obviously, with them from an ethics point of view here in Ottawa."

The extension of the Confederation Line east and west is to be awarded in a separate contract, and the entire procurement is scheduled to be decided at a special meeting of the committee of the whole on Feb. 27.

The mayor is supposed to have a call with Ontario Premier Doug Ford later this week to confirm the provincial funding for the second stage of light rail.