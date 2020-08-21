Ottawa's mayor hopeful province will review city's lockdown after 2 weeks

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he's hopeful the province will review lockdown measures in the city after 14 days, possibly shortening how long the additional restrictions are in place.

Watson said he and the city's medical officer of health were "blindsided" by the premier's announcement on Monday that Ottawa would join the rest of the province in a 28-day lockdown starting on Boxing Day.

Some of the details were "not entirely clear," Watson said Tuesday, but he's now under the impression the province will review numbers in all health units of Ontario after 14 days.

"My hope is that if our numbers continue to be positive, and go in the right direction, then we would get out of the lockdown [early], but that's up to the province," Watson said Tuesday on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Ford indicated data would be reviewed

Premier Doug Ford said on Monday provincial health officials would keep a "close eye on what the data tells us," and "make adjustments as necessary."

He then said, in response to a question about Ottawa, officials would review regions of the province currently in green or yellow zones. Ottawa, however, currently sits in the orange zone.

Shortly after Mayor Watson spoke to CBC Tuesday morning, Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod tweeted that officials would "reassess the lockdown in two weeks for communities like Ottawa."

Ottawa's number of new daily cases of COVID-19 have been significantly lower than in other regions of the province. Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) indicated there are no COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the city.

All of Ontario is set to move into a lockdown on Dec. 26, with most non-essential businesses closing.

Watson said again on Tuesday he and Dr. Vera Etches felt Ottawa should remain in the orange zone, but said their "backup position" was the city should have a shorter lockdown, like the one planned for Ontario's northern communities.

Lockdowns in northern regions are set to expire on Jan. 9, 2021, but they're expected to last until at least Jan. 23, 2021 in sourthern parts of Ontario.

"[Ottawa is] in good shape, and unfortunately, that good behaviour is not being recognized," said Watson.

Watson says no evidence Quebecers bring virus to Ottawa

Watson also pushed back on the premier's claim Quebecers would come across the border, and bring COVID-19 to Ottawa, if there wasn't a lockdown in place.

"I want to give a shoutout to the folks of Ottawa," Ford said Monday. "[But there] will be a tremendous risk over the holidays of people flooding in across the border if they were to stay open."

"And we've seen it before in Ottawa from the Quebecers ... They'll be flowing into Ottawa," said Ford.

Watson said, there's no evidence that has happened during the pandemic.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said there is no evidence that residents in Gatineau and other parts of Quebec are responsible for transmitting large numbers of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

"The problem is, I don't know where that information is coming from," said Watson on Tuesday.

"Every day there are thousands of people that go back and forth because of work, and other reasons, across the border ... I'm sure many [Quebecers] have been coming across the border, and we've not seen an increase in our numbers."

The Quebec government announced last week that its provincewide lockdown that starts Christmas Day will last until at least Jan. 11.