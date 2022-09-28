Former policy director for Watson hired as chief of staff for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe

Veteran City Hall staffer Robyn Guest has been hired as the chief of staff for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Guest has worked in various positions with the City of Ottawa, including as a co-ordinator of intergovernmental relations, program manager of outreach and access, and most recently, policy director in the office of former mayor Jim Watson.

Guest also worked in the office of former city manager Kent Kirkpatrick until 2016, when Steve Kanellakos took over the city manager role during city reorganization. Guest was then moved to the protocol office and later transferred to a job under Watson.

In an email to CBC, Mayor Sutcliffe praised Guest's extensive background working under three different mayors over a 20-year period.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said Guest 'has a wealth of experience in municipal government and played a vital role during the recent transition period.' (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

"She has a wealth of experience in municipal government and played a vital role during the recent transition period," Sutcliffe wrote in an email to CBC.

"Robyn provided valuable support to me during the first few council meetings of this term, including all the key decisions that have demonstrated a commitment to a new approach in the mayor's office and that have been well received by city councillors and others."

City Hall connections

Guest was recently mentioned by name during the public inquiry into the city of Ottawa's light rail system.

The commission's co-lead counsel John Adair listed Guest as one of several familial and political connections to consultant Brian Guest, who was an instrumental player in the planning of the LRT Confederation Line.

Adair raised her name when cross examining the consultant, questioning him as to whether family ties led to his key role in the city's rail office. Brian and Robyn Guest are siblings.

As well, Robyn Guest's husband, Chris Swail, was chief of staff for deputy manager Nancy Schepers — to whom the city's rail office answered — when Brian and his firm Boxfish were hired to consult for the city on the LRT in 2011.

In 2017, then general manager of transportation services John Manconi confirmed to CBC that Swail was often at the same table with Brian — and, on occasion, Robyn — in meetings.

More of the same, advocates say

Laura Shantz, a member of the advocacy group Ottawa Transit Riders, said she is of "two minds" about the new hire.

Shantz said that while Guest brings plenty of experience to the role, she also recognizes that means Guest was "heavily involved" in past issues at the city.

Based on Sutcliffe's campaign promise to bring a "fresh perspective to City Hall," Shantz said she had expected him to hire externally, to bring in staff who could offer an outside view.

Nick Grover of Free Transit Ottawa said he views Guest's hiring as a 'signal' of Sutcliffe's approach to governing. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Nick Grover, executive member of the advocacy group Free Transit Ottawa, said he's concerned the hiring will mean a continuation of existing transit policy built on raising fares and cutting service.

"A leader is defined by who they surround themselves with, right?" Grover said. "And I think it was pretty clear since the election campaign that Mayor Sutcliffe was really interested in keeping a lot of Jim Watson's political allies around him."

Grover said he views the hiring as a "signal" about the mayor's approach to governing.

"I see it as an indication that the mayor sees his job as to … forge ahead with the same priorities, the same policy direction," Grover said. "I think for a lot of people, that's not working."