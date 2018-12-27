Talking with Jim Watson about LRT, LeBreton Flats and the tornadoes

CBC Ottawa's Adrian Harewood recently sat down with Mayor Jim Watson for an interview about the past year.

Watson was re-elected as mayor this fall, and is now one of the longest serving mayors in the city's history.

Below is a transcript of their conversation. Portions have been been edited for length and clarity

What was the highlight and the lowlight for you?

The highlight and the lowlight were one in the same. It was the tornado. It came right in the middle of the election, It came without much warning. So many people saw their lives turned literally and figuratively upside down, losing their homes and their possessions. That was the downside.

At the same time, I think the highlight was how the community responded. I got on scene in Dunrobin about an hour and half after the tornado hit, and there was this sea of volunteer firefighters, police officers, paramedics, hydro workers, public works people, Salvation Army, Red Cross and neighbours.

This was neighbour helping neighbour, and stranger helping stranger.

You had a resounding victory in the 2018 election. You are the longest serving mayor in recent Ottawa history. Do you still have fire in your belly?

I am very, very, happy where I am. I love what I am doing.

Every election re-energizes me, and I came away from the election with a strong mandate. And I really appreciate that and I don't take it for granted. Every day I come into this building I say to myself, "I am a lucky guy."

The minute you feel that you don't want to get into work, or its a trudge to get through that front door, it's time to move on. But I am far from that.

Watson says the tornadoes that struck the Ottawa area on Sept. 21 marked the city's lowest point in 2018 — but the community response was also one of his personal highlights. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Will LRT be ready this year?

At the last briefing I received, we are still on target to have it up and running by March 31. You see the trains being tested all the time.

They have even started planning that first ride, where hopefully we will have the prime minister and the premier and the kids who helped name the trains and other special guests [on board].

Given all the delays, have you soured on public-private partnerships?

You can never land on the exact date. There are so many circumstances. The sinkhole obviously set us back.

The risk and the responsibility is on the consortium. That is why we signed on a fixed-price contract.

I don't know if you were on that first train ride with the media, but it was a beautiful experience. You are going along Nicholas Street and you see the bumper to bumper traffic of cars and you are whizzing right by. That was the best marketing tool we could offer.

Do you realize there is an affordable housing crisis?

Absolutely. It is one of the reasons why we [pledged] an additional $16 million, why we are pressing the federal and provincial governments. We need desperately their help.

We can do as much as we can with our limited resources, but we need the federal and provincial governments to come to the table with some significant new dollars.

The wait list continues to be about 10,000 people, which is unacceptable.

Are you going to take drastic measures to address climate change?

The single largest win on climate change is LRT [since] 200,000 tonnes of greenhouse gasses will be eliminated when the system is up and running.

We have started converting every single street light to LED, which not only saves energy but also saves money.

Watson arrives at the future Tremblay LRT Station for a test run. He says he's been given no reason to doubt that — despite previous delays — the light rail network will finally come online in March 2019. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Does the city need an arena downtown?

I think it is better for the fans and it is better for the team, because there is no walk-up traffic in Kanata. You would have better access to the Gatineau market and you have it connected with LRT there.

Are you willing to help fund it?

No, not at all. Taxpayers should not be funding an arena.

The Sens have pointed out you are helping to fund TD Place.

Well, there is a big difference there. We own that site. That is owned by the taxpayers of Ottawa. We don't own LeBreton Flats and we don't own the Senators.

Are you still on speaking terms with Eugene Melnyk?

I suppose if he called me I would speak to him, but I haven't spoken with him since he launched his lawsuit against [development partner] John Ruddy.

I don't think, now that he has gone down the legal route, it makes sense for us to speak.